Galgotias University Triumphs at UP International Trade Show 2024

Galgotias University has clinched the Best Exhibition Award in the Academic Division at the UP International Trade Show 2024, held at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The event, which ran from September 25 to 29, saw participation from over 100,000 B2B visitors and exhibitors from more than 60 countries.

The student-led exhibition, a highlight of the event, featured cutting-edge projects like alcohol detection systems, electric bikes, and 3D-printed models. The display emphasized the university's commitment to hands-on learning and innovation. A key theme was G-SCALE, a transformative educational initiative developed in partnership with NTU Singapore.

Galgotias University also displayed Paralympic medals won by its students and featured interactive exhibits, including a robot serving water. The university’s CEO, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, celebrated the win, highlighting the institution’s role in fostering future leaders and innovators.

