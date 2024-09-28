Left Menu

Galgotias University Triumphs at UP International Trade Show 2024

Galgotias University has been awarded the Best Exhibition Award for its student-led display at the UP International Trade Show 2024. The exhibition showcased advanced technologies and entrepreneurial projects, underscoring the university's focus on innovation and hands-on learning. The event highlighted initiatives like G-SCALE and celebrated student achievements, including Paralympic medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:52 IST
Galgotias University Triumphs at UP International Trade Show 2024
Paralympic medals

Galgotias University has clinched the Best Exhibition Award in the Academic Division at the UP International Trade Show 2024, held at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The event, which ran from September 25 to 29, saw participation from over 100,000 B2B visitors and exhibitors from more than 60 countries.

The student-led exhibition, a highlight of the event, featured cutting-edge projects like alcohol detection systems, electric bikes, and 3D-printed models. The display emphasized the university's commitment to hands-on learning and innovation. A key theme was G-SCALE, a transformative educational initiative developed in partnership with NTU Singapore.

Galgotias University also displayed Paralympic medals won by its students and featured interactive exhibits, including a robot serving water. The university’s CEO, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, celebrated the win, highlighting the institution’s role in fostering future leaders and innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024