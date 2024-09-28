Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Attends 'Dharmaveer 2' Screening, Honors Mentor Anand Dighe

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde attended the screening of 'Dharmaveer 2' in Thane. The film portrays the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, Shinde's mentor. Earlier, Bobby Deol unveiled the film's poster with Shinde, highlighting Dighe's extensive contributions which inspired a two-part series.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the screening of the Marathi film 'Dharmaveer 2' at Viviana Mall in Thane, accompanied by the movie's cast. The film, chronicling the life of late Shiv Sena leader Dharamveer Anand Dighe, holds special significance for Shinde, as Dighe was his political mentor.

In July, actor and producer Bobby Deol revealed the poster of 'Dharmaveer 2' in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde and the film's team in Mumbai. During the event, Shinde noted that while Dighe's legacy was initially introduced in the first 'Dharmaveer' film, the enormity of his contributions warranted a two-part narrative.

The new movie aims to delve deeper into Dighe's influential past. Shinde expressed a commitment to upholding the legacies of both Dighe Saheb and Balasaheb Thackeray, who tirelessly served people across all religions and castes. At the trailer launch of 'Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane,' Salman Khan, reflecting on the success of the first installment, voiced his hopes for an even greater reception for the sequel.

The film was released on September 27. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

