Majority of Indian Employees Seek Enhanced Mental Health Support in Workplaces: Survey

Even as the corporate sector in India steps up efforts to tackle mental health issues, a significant majority of employees believe that companies can do more to enhance their overall well-being, a recent survey indicated.

According to a report by HR services provider Genius Consultants, over 79% of surveyed employees stated that their organizations could improve support for mental health issues and well-being. The survey, conducted between August 5 and September 2, 2024, among 1,783 employees, revealed that anxiety and work-related stress remain predominant concerns.

''Employee well-being is not merely a trend but a vital component of organizational success. The data shows that many employees are grappling with anxiety and feeling overwhelmed at work. Companies need to take proactive steps to create a supportive atmosphere prioritizing mental health and work-life balance,'' said Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R.P. Yadav.

The report also indicated that over 45% of employees experience anxiety on Sundays when preparing for the workweek, with 78% reporting harsh work environments marked by peer pressure and high expectations. Additionally, 66% of respondents feel overburdened by current work structures, impacting their work-life balance significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)