Quality Over Hours: Shibulal's Stance on Work-Life Balance

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal emphasizes the importance of time quality over quantity at work. Responding to N R Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour work week, Shibulal advocates for the importance of personal choices and undistracted focus in balancing professional, personal, and public lives.

Updated: 22-12-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:26 IST
Infosys co-founder
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has expressed support for prioritizing the quality of work hours over the quantity, a stance contrasting with fellow co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week suggestion.

Speaking at a public event organized by IIMUN, Shibulal highlighted the significance of being fully present and focused during work hours rather than extending them.

The discussion comes amid controversy, especially after similar work week proposals from major corporations like Larsen and Toubro, emphasizing personal choices in time management.

