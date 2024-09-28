Rising Death Toll in Poland Floods

The death toll in Poland from recent floods has risen to nine, following the discovery of two more bodies, announced the national police chief on Saturday.

Police chief Marek Boron shared that one person remains missing during a government meeting addressing the flood aftermath that struck southwestern Poland earlier this month.

These floods, caused by torrential rains, inundated houses and damaged infrastructure in towns like Stronie Slaskie and Nysa, as well as surrounding villages. Over 20 deaths were reported across Central Europe. Among the fatalities in Poland was a German citizen, stated Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)