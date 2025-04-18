Left Menu

Caste Survey Crucial for Welfare Distribution: TNCC President

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai emphasizes the need for a caste survey to better allocate welfare schemes in the state. He argues state governments should conduct the survey despite it being a union subject, as this would ensure benefits reach deserving individuals effectively.

Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:15 IST
Caste Survey Crucial for Welfare Distribution: TNCC President
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is advocating for a caste survey in the state to ensure that welfare schemes and benefits reach the right demographics, said TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai on Friday. While the Congress party supports caste counts in states it governs, Selvaperunthagai emphasized the need for local governments to take initiative.

Despite criticism of his relationship with the ruling DMK, Selvaperunthagai defended the alliance as successful and beneficial for both parties. The Congress has continued to criticize government policies, such as tax hikes, showing its readiness to challenge the DMK on specific issues.

Questions arise about potential shifts in alliance dynamics and internal party challenges as TNCC aims to strengthen its grassroots presence. Concerns over ties between opposition parties AIADMK and BJP were also voiced, highlighting the complex political landscape in the run-up to Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

