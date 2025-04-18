US Airstrikes on Yemen's Oil Port Escalate Conflict

In a major escalation of conflict, US airstrikes targeted a Houthi-controlled oil port in Yemen, killing 74 people and wounding 171 others, as confirmed by the rebel group on Friday. This attack is the deadliest in President Donald Trump's intensified campaign against Yemeni rebels.

The Ras Isa oil port strike in Yemen's Hodeida governorate signifies a crucial point in the ongoing campaign. While the US military has not disclosed specific targets or casualty figures, the Houthis control access and limit information dissemination, complicating the assessment of the campaign's impact.

Amid these tensions, accusations of external involvement surfaced. The US alleged a Chinese satellite company aided Houthi attacks, a claim Beijing neither confirmed nor denied. This geopolitical interplay further complicates an already volatile scenario in the Red Sea region.

(With inputs from agencies.)