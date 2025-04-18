A Fresh Chapter for Libraries: The Interactive Experience Revolution

In a quiet revolution, libraries across India are reshaping their role from silent sanctuaries to vibrant community hubs. In Delhi's Khirki Extension, libraries now buzz with the sound of stories being read aloud and enthusiastic games, turning the traditional library concept upside down while maintaining a focus on learning and engagement.

These reimagined spaces, part of the Free Libraries Network, are opening doors for young first-generation readers and underprivileged families, creating an inclusive environment where learning is an interactive experience. Through drama, storytelling, and creative activities, these libraries ensure that every visit inspires imagination and personal growth.

With over 23,000 enrolled members nationwide, these community libraries demonstrate the potential for widespread educational change, supported by a large network of resources and solidarity. This movement underscores the constitutional right to read, breaking down barriers of caste, class, and more, fostering a safe and playful learning environment accessible to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)