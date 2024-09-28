Tragedy Strikes: Three Cousins Drown in Rain-Filled Pit
Three young cousins aged 4 to 8 drowned while playing in a rain-filled pit in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh. Villagers rushed to the scene after being alerted by other children, but the boys could not be saved, according to police.
In a tragic incident, three young cousins aged between 4 and 8 drowned while playing in a pit filled with rainwater in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.
The mishap took place in the afternoon on the outskirts of Padora village within the limits of Kolaras police station.
Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vijay Yadav reported that the children, named Neeraj (8), Sanjay (6), and Veer (4), were playing with their friends in a natural cavity filled with rainwater when they began to sink. Despite villagers' efforts to rescue them upon receiving alerts from other kids, the boys had already drowned.
