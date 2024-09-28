Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Three Cousins Drown in Rain-Filled Pit

Three young cousins aged 4 to 8 drowned while playing in a rain-filled pit in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh. Villagers rushed to the scene after being alerted by other children, but the boys could not be saved, according to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Three Cousins Drown in Rain-Filled Pit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, three young cousins aged between 4 and 8 drowned while playing in a pit filled with rainwater in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

The mishap took place in the afternoon on the outskirts of Padora village within the limits of Kolaras police station.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Vijay Yadav reported that the children, named Neeraj (8), Sanjay (6), and Veer (4), were playing with their friends in a natural cavity filled with rainwater when they began to sink. Despite villagers' efforts to rescue them upon receiving alerts from other kids, the boys had already drowned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024