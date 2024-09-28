Pope Francis Pledges Support for Belgian Clergy Abuse Victims Amid Scandal

Pope Francis has committed to providing significant support to victims of clergy sexual abuse following a poignant meeting with survivors during his visit to Belgium. The Pope vowed to consider requests for reparations from survivors who shared harrowing accounts of their trauma and its severe impacts on their lives.

The visit has been overshadowed by the scandal, with Belgian leaders, King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, condemning the Church's handling of abusive priests and its prolonged cover-ups. Pope Francis spent over two hours engaging with survivors, who tasked him with addressing their demands within a month.

In a separate address, Francis also met with Belgian clergy, urging them to learn from and support victims. He highlighted the necessity of mercy in dealing with the scandal's fallout. The Pope's visit concluded with a prayer at the royal crypt and a breakfast meeting with the homeless, showcasing his dedication to the marginalized.

