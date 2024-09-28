IAF's 92nd Anniversary Mega Car Rally: A Journey from Thoise to Tawang

A 7,000 km-long car rally from Ladakh's Thoise to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is set to commence to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to the defence ministry.

Before the flag-off of the 'Vayu Veer Vijeta' rally at Thoise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will ceremonially send off the event from the National War Memorial on October 1.

The rally, led by IAF's Adventure Cell, aims to spotlight IAF's illustrious history and valor and motivate youth towards national service. The event will see participation from 52 air warriors, including women, and former air force chiefs at different phases of the journey.

