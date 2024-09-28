Left Menu

IAF's 92nd Anniversary Mega Car Rally: A Journey from Thoise to Tawang

A 7,000 km-long car rally from Ladakh's Thoise to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will be held to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The rally aims to raise awareness about IAF's history, valor deeds, and to attract youth to serve the motherland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:46 IST
IAF's 92nd Anniversary Mega Car Rally: A Journey from Thoise to Tawang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 7,000 km-long car rally from Ladakh's Thoise to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is set to commence to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to the defence ministry.

Before the flag-off of the 'Vayu Veer Vijeta' rally at Thoise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will ceremonially send off the event from the National War Memorial on October 1.

The rally, led by IAF's Adventure Cell, aims to spotlight IAF's illustrious history and valor and motivate youth towards national service. The event will see participation from 52 air warriors, including women, and former air force chiefs at different phases of the journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024