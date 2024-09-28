Karichal Chundan Reigns Supreme in 70th Nehru Trophy Boat Race

The 'Karichal Chundan', rowed by the oarsmen of the famed 'Pallathuruthy Boat Club', clinched the 70th iconic Nehru Trophy at Punnamada lake here on Saturday.

In a dramatic photo finish, the majestic 'Karichal Chundan' (snake boat) touched the finishing line at 4.29785 while last year's champion 'Veeyapuram Chundan' clocked 4.29790, securing second place.

This latest victory marks the fifth consecutive triumph for the Pallathuruthy Boat Club and the 16th for the Karichal Chundan, maintaining its dominance in the competition.

Nadubhagam Chundan and Niranam Chundan secured third and fourth positions respectively.

The scenic lakeside was lined with enthusiastic spectators, including foreigners, who gathered from early morning to witness the spectacular boat race, one of the nation's largest water-sport events.

The Nehru Trophy boat race was initially established to honor the visit of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the region and his memorable boat ride in the lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)