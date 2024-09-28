Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2 - A Cultural Insight into Maharashtra Politics
Pravin Tarde and lead actor Prasad Oak dismissed claims that their Marathi sequel on Anand Dighe's life aims to influence upcoming polls. Oak emphasized the film's positive reception both domestically and internationally. Critics were urged to watch the film before making judgments. The movie explores the life of Thane political mentor Anand Dighe.
- Country:
- India
Pravin Tarde, the director of 'Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2', and lead actor Prasad Oak have refuted claims that their Marathi film seeks to set the agenda for upcoming assembly elections.
The film, which delves into the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, is reportedly receiving accolades not just in Maharashtra but also in countries like Australia and England.
Speaking at a screening in Pune, Oak clarified that the film's release date was postponed due to flood conditions in Maharashtra, not for political motives. Critics, including Sushma Andhare, were encouraged to watch the film first before drawing conclusions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Shiv Sena MLA Offers Bounty for Rahul Gandhi's Tongue
Shiv Sena MLA's Bounty Sparks Outrage After Rahul Gandhi Remarks
Shiv Sena Appointments: Shinde Rewards Loyalists Amidst Tensions
Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy; Offers Reward to Mute Rahul Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale Disavows Shiv Sena MLA's Violent Offer Regarding Rahul Gandhi