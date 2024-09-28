Left Menu

Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2 - A Cultural Insight into Maharashtra Politics

Pravin Tarde and lead actor Prasad Oak dismissed claims that their Marathi sequel on Anand Dighe's life aims to influence upcoming polls. Oak emphasized the film's positive reception both domestically and internationally. Critics were urged to watch the film before making judgments. The movie explores the life of Thane political mentor Anand Dighe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:19 IST
Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2 - A Cultural Insight into Maharashtra Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pravin Tarde, the director of 'Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2', and lead actor Prasad Oak have refuted claims that their Marathi film seeks to set the agenda for upcoming assembly elections.

The film, which delves into the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, is reportedly receiving accolades not just in Maharashtra but also in countries like Australia and England.

Speaking at a screening in Pune, Oak clarified that the film's release date was postponed due to flood conditions in Maharashtra, not for political motives. Critics, including Sushma Andhare, were encouraged to watch the film first before drawing conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chile Unveils 2025 Budget Focused on Security and Social Services

Chile Unveils 2025 Budget Focused on Security and Social Services

 Global
2
Israeli Strikes Escalate With First Hit Inside Beirut

Israeli Strikes Escalate With First Hit Inside Beirut

 Global
3
Austria's Freedom Party Seeks Coalition After Historic Win

Austria's Freedom Party Seeks Coalition After Historic Win

 Global
4
Stephen Larkham's Tenure Extended as Brumbies Head Coach Through 2026

Stephen Larkham's Tenure Extended as Brumbies Head Coach Through 2026

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024