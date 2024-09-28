Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2 - A Cultural Insight into Maharashtra Politics

Pravin Tarde, the director of 'Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2', and lead actor Prasad Oak have refuted claims that their Marathi film seeks to set the agenda for upcoming assembly elections.

The film, which delves into the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, is reportedly receiving accolades not just in Maharashtra but also in countries like Australia and England.

Speaking at a screening in Pune, Oak clarified that the film's release date was postponed due to flood conditions in Maharashtra, not for political motives. Critics, including Sushma Andhare, were encouraged to watch the film first before drawing conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)