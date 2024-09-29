Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar Reunite After 14 Years for 'Bhoot Bangla'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is ecstatic about reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the horror comedy 'Bhoot Bangla', their first collaboration in 14 years since 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010.

'Every film I've made with him has been a superhit. People say that you are the reason Akshay (does comedy), but I don't believe in all those things. What I did was exploit his sense of humour onscreen,' Priyadarshan shared.

Priyadarshan also praised Kumar's discipline and dedication, likening him only to Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, the filmmaker discussed the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and shared his views on directing sequels, preferring to leave such projects to other directors. Priyadarshan was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema Award at the IIFA Utsavam.

(With inputs from agencies.)