Left Menu

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar Reunite After 14 Years for 'Bhoot Bangla'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is excited to collaborate again with Akshay Kumar for the horror comedy 'Bhoot Bangla' after 14 years. Their last film together was 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010. Priyadarshan praised Kumar for his discipline and dedication. The director also discussed the upcoming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yasisland | Updated: 29-09-2024 07:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 07:21 IST
Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar Reunite After 14 Years for 'Bhoot Bangla'
Priyadarshan

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is ecstatic about reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the horror comedy 'Bhoot Bangla', their first collaboration in 14 years since 'Khatta Meetha' in 2010.

'Every film I've made with him has been a superhit. People say that you are the reason Akshay (does comedy), but I don't believe in all those things. What I did was exploit his sense of humour onscreen,' Priyadarshan shared.

Priyadarshan also praised Kumar's discipline and dedication, likening him only to Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, the filmmaker discussed the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and shared his views on directing sequels, preferring to leave such projects to other directors. Priyadarshan was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema Award at the IIFA Utsavam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024