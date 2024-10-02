Left Menu

Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary

Leaders from the Congress and NCP (SP) paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. Key leaders visited Mani Bhavan, Gandhi's Mumbai headquarters from 1917 to 1934. They called for reflection on Gandhi's principles of social harmony and brotherhood, extending a message to political figures including Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:15 IST
Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary
Mahatma Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from the Congress and NCP (SP) gathered to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Ramesh Chennithala, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra, emphasized the importance of Gandhi's thoughts on social harmony and brotherhood, urging those engaged in the politics of religion to read his writings. Gandhi's Mumbai headquarters, Mani Bhavan, saw visitors from all walks of life paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Chennithala, along with Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, state party chief Nana Patole, and other leaders, also visited Mani Bhavan. Chennithala remarked that the Congress draws inspiration from Gandhi's ideals, while also questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure reflects those values.

NCP (SP) leaders, including Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and Maharashtra party chief Jayant Patil, conducted a march from the Gandhi statue near Mantralaya to the statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, continuing their walk till Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024