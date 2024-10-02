Leaders Honor Mahatma Gandhi on 155th Birth Anniversary

Leaders from the Congress and NCP (SP) gathered to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Ramesh Chennithala, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra, emphasized the importance of Gandhi's thoughts on social harmony and brotherhood, urging those engaged in the politics of religion to read his writings. Gandhi's Mumbai headquarters, Mani Bhavan, saw visitors from all walks of life paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Chennithala, along with Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, state party chief Nana Patole, and other leaders, also visited Mani Bhavan. Chennithala remarked that the Congress draws inspiration from Gandhi's ideals, while also questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure reflects those values.

NCP (SP) leaders, including Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and Maharashtra party chief Jayant Patil, conducted a march from the Gandhi statue near Mantralaya to the statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, continuing their walk till Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)