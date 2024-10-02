Left Menu

AR Rahman to Score Music for Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi'

Celebrated composer AR Rahman will be composing music for the upcoming series 'Gandhi' directed by Hansal Mehta. The announcement was made on Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary. Pratik Gandhi will portray Mahatma Gandhi in the series, which is based on historical works by Ramachandra Guha. The cast includes Tom Felton, Libby Mai, and others.

Celebrated composer AR Rahman announced on Wednesday that he will score the music for the upcoming series 'Gandhi', directed by Hansal Mehta.

The multiple award-winning composer, renowned for his contributions to films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Taal', 'Lagaan', and 'Slumdog Millionaire', shared this update on Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.

'On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, remembering the Mahatma and thrilled to announce this very special collaboration!' Rahman wrote in an X post. Pratik Gandhi, known for 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and 'Madgaon Express', will play the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the series.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books — 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World'. This series will reunite Mehta and Pratik Gandhi after their successful collaboration on 'Scam 1992' and the 'Baai' segment of 'Modern Love: Mumbai'.

'Gandhi' will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi. The ensemble cast includes international actors Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon. The series was shot at various locations in India and abroad.

