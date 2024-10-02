Govinda's Accidental Shooting: Mumbai Crime Branch Initiates Inquiry

Actor Govinda sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence. The incident occurred early on Tuesday. Local police are investigating, with the Mumbai crime branch also initiating a parallel enquiry.

Govinda, who is currently recuperating at a private hospital, has assured fans that he is doing better. A crime branch team, led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak, visited him to discuss the incident. The actor's revolver, a licensed Webley, has been seized by officials.

Despite no complaints being lodged, both police branches are treating the investigation seriously. Govinda, a popular figure in Hindi cinema from the late '80s to the early '90s, recently re-entered the political scene by joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

