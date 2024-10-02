Left Menu

Govinda's Accidental Shooting: Mumbai Crime Branch Initiates Inquiry

Actor Govinda accidentally injured his leg when his revolver misfired at his Mumbai residence. The Mumbai crime branch has initiated an investigation alongside the local police. The 60-year-old actor is recovering at a private hospital. No complaints have been filed yet, and the revolver has been seized for further probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Govinda sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence. The incident occurred early on Tuesday. Local police are investigating, with the Mumbai crime branch also initiating a parallel enquiry.

Govinda, who is currently recuperating at a private hospital, has assured fans that he is doing better. A crime branch team, led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak, visited him to discuss the incident. The actor's revolver, a licensed Webley, has been seized by officials.

Despite no complaints being lodged, both police branches are treating the investigation seriously. Govinda, a popular figure in Hindi cinema from the late '80s to the early '90s, recently re-entered the political scene by joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

