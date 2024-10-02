Chief Justice Chandrachud Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary at Rajghat and the Supreme Court premises. He was accompanied by other top court judges.
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with a tribute at Rajghat on Wednesday.
The CJI further honored the legacy of Gandhi at his statue within the Supreme Court compound.
Joined by other senior judges, Chandrachud also paid homage to India's former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares the same birth date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
