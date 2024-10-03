Mario Lopez Shines: Honored with a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor and television host Mario Lopez is set to receive a star on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame, as reported by Variety. This recognition will be awarded to Lopez by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on October 10.

Lopez's star will be in the television category. Ellen K, a member of the Walk of Fame and a personality at iHeart Media, will act as the emcee for the event. Joining her will be actor Mark Wahlberg, Elvia Lopez, and Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCUniversal Local. According to Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this accolade is a fitting tribute to Lopez's significant contributions as a television figure.

Reflecting on Lopez's accomplishments, Martinez remarked, "Mario Lopez's star on the Walk of Fame is a well-deserved tribute to his impressive career as a television personality. Many of us watched Mario grow up on the television screen, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is excited to honor him on his birthday! This award is definitely the cherry on top." Known widely as 'AC Slater' from the popular '90s series "Saved By The Bell," Lopez has also contributed as a producer to the series' reboot. Beyond this, his acting credits include popular shows like NBC's "This is Us" and the CW's "Jane the Virgin."

Lopez's television appearances extend to roles on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Rookie," and as the voice of 'Cruz' in Disney's animated series "Elena of Avalor," where he starred alongside his daughter, Gia.

(With inputs from agencies.)