Navaratri Celebrations: A Time for Worship and Fasting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings for the start of the Navaratri festival, expressing hopes for an auspicious celebration dedicated to worshipping shakti. This festival, celebrated throughout India, includes various festivities and religious practices such as fasting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings as the Navaratri festival commenced on Thursday.

In his message, he expressed hope that this sacred period dedicated to worshipping shakti would be auspicious for all celebrants.

Navaratri is observed with diverse festivities across the nation, with many devout participants engaging in religious practices like fasting.

