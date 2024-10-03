Minister Konda Surekha's Controversy Unfolds: A Dispute in Political and Entertainment Circles

In a dramatic turn of events, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has retracted comments implicating BRS leader K T Rama Rao in the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. This announcement came after widespread criticism from prominent film personalities.

Minister Surekha, reacting to derogatory remarks allegedly made about her by the BRS leader, expressed regret over mentioning family names in her initial remarks. "I had to criticise him and inadvertently mentioned a family. I felt really bad after seeing her tweet," she said, referencing public backlash.

Despite her retraction, the minister remains firm on prior criticisms directed at her by the BRS and demands an apology from Rama Rao. Surekha also indicated plans to pursue legal action, citing harassment from BRS social media activists.

