Minister Konda Surekha's Controversy Unfolds: A Dispute in Political and Entertainment Circles
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha retracted her controversial remarks regarding BRS leader K T Rama Rao and the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Her comments drew criticism from notable film industry figures. The minister demanded an apology from Rama Rao and intends to proceed legally.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has retracted comments implicating BRS leader K T Rama Rao in the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. This announcement came after widespread criticism from prominent film personalities.
Minister Surekha, reacting to derogatory remarks allegedly made about her by the BRS leader, expressed regret over mentioning family names in her initial remarks. "I had to criticise him and inadvertently mentioned a family. I felt really bad after seeing her tweet," she said, referencing public backlash.
Despite her retraction, the minister remains firm on prior criticisms directed at her by the BRS and demands an apology from Rama Rao. Surekha also indicated plans to pursue legal action, citing harassment from BRS social media activists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy with Provocative Statements
Delhi's Leadership Shake-Up: Atishi to Succeed Kejriwal Amidst Controversy
Court Notice Issued to Kangana Ranaut Over 'Emergency' Film Controversy
Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on Rahul Gandhi and Reservation System
Controversy Erupts Over Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Costs