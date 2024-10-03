Saoirse Ronan's Dramatic Leap: Behind the Scenes of 'The Outrun'

In a stunning display of talent, Saoirse Ronan takes on a challenging role in 'The Outrun,' a cinematic exploration of addiction and recovery.

Produced alongside her husband, Jack Lowden, Ronan navigates the emotional labyrinth of her character, a journey that demanded intense determination and authenticity.

The film signifies a pivotal moment in Ronan's career, showcasing her in a defining role and marking her growing involvement in production endeavors.

