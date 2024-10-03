Left Menu

Malcolm Gladwell's Revelatory Return with 'Revenge of the Tipping Point'

Malcolm Gladwell revisits his seminal work 25 years later with 'Revenge of the Tipping Point', highlighting the darker aspects of social epidemics. Through compelling stories, Gladwell provides a fresh outlook on modern contagions, blending storytelling with social science in his most personal work yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:18 IST
Renowned journalist-author Malcolm Gladwell marks a riveting return with his latest book, 'Revenge of the Tipping Point'. This new work, releasing on Thursday under Hachette India, delves into the realm of social epidemics, drawing lessons from the past 25 years.

In a blend of intriguing narrative and social science, Gladwell explores the troubling side of social phenomena. Provocative questions such as the connection between cheetahs and child-rearing, and the sports obsession of elite universities, pepper the narrative.

Through vivid stories, Gladwell takes readers on a journey from Los Angeles bank heists to historical experiments, weaving an alternative view on COVID and the opioid crisis, enriching the discourse on contagions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

