Soundarya Rajinikanth Prays for Ailing Superstar Amid Exciting Movie Ventures

Soundarya Rajinikanth visited Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to pray for her father, Rajinikanth, who is hospitalized due to aortic swelling. Following a successful procedure, Rajinikanth is recovering under stability. Meanwhile, he excites fans with upcoming films 'Coolie' and 'Vettaiyan', alongside legendary peers.

In a touching show of devotion, Soundarya Rajinikanth visited Chennai's Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple to offer prayers for her father, the renowned actor Rajinikanth, who was recently hospitalized. The 73-year-old icon was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 30, suffering from severe stomach pain, which upon examination, was linked to a swelling in the aorta, the principal blood vessel exiting the heart.

Medical authorities at Apollo Hospitals have confirmed a non-surgical, transcatheter intervention was performed to address the aortic issue, led by Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish. A stent was successfully placed in the aorta during an endovascular repair procedure, stabilizing Rajinikanth's condition. "The procedure went smoothly. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days," reassured Dr. R K Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, extending his support, took to social media, expressing solidarity with Rajinikanth's global fanbase in hoping for his swift recovery. On the career front, Rajinikanth is gearing up to headline 'Coolie,' a much-anticipated project directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, produced by Sun Pictures, is shrouded in secrecy, although a monochrome teaser featuring Rajinikanth in a dynamic role hints at intense confrontations. Additionally, 'Vettaiyan,' which sees him sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, promises to hit cinemas this October.

