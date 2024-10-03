Mamata Banerjee Calls for Unity Amid Durga Puja Celebrations

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the need for unity and respect during the Durga Puja celebrations, warning that speaking ill of the state insults its cultural heritage.

Banerjee's comments came amid recent controversies, including law and order concerns and the R G Kar incident. She urged people to seek blessings from Maa Durga to restore Bengal's former glory and dispel negativity.

Banerjee also reiterated her government's relief efforts for flood-affected regions, ensuring essential supplies for those still recovering, as she inaugurated several Durga Pujas across Kolkata and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)