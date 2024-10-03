Lady Gaga Opens Up About Romantic Rock Climbing Proposal from Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga recently revealed intimate details about her engagement to Michael Polansky during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'. The superstar discussed how her partner popped the question shortly after her birthday, adding a surprise twist to their planned rock climbing trip.

Gaga recounted to host Jimmy Kimmel that she initially thought the proposal would occur on her birthday. However, Polansky waited until they were on a rock climbing adventure. She humorously acknowledged her new love for rock climbing, saying, "I would do anything for love."

Describing the proposal, Gaga praised Polansky for his considerate approach, explaining how he sought her permission to propose. "It was very Michael," she remarked. Though Polansky opted not to propose at the climbing peak, Gaga appreciated the practicality of his choice, finding it "super cute." Looking to the future, she joked about their potential wedding being either an intimate courthouse affair or a whimsical event with unicorns.

(With inputs from agencies.)