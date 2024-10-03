Left Menu

End of an Era: The 31-Year Hunt for the Golden Owl Concludes

The legendary 31-year-old French treasure hunt, 'On the Trail of the Golden Owl,' may have reached its conclusion as the token has reportedly been found. Created by Régis Hauser and Michel Becker, the hunt intrigued thousands, drawing people worldwide to solve the intricate riddles leading to a replica owl intricately crafted from precious metals.

  Country:
  • France

After captivating audiences for more than three decades, the renowned French treasure hunt, 'On the Trail of the Golden Owl,' appears to have concluded. The announcement came Thursday when social media outlets associated with the hunt reported that the elusive token had finally been unearthed, sending shockwaves across its dedicated community.

The hunt, a brainchild of author Régis Hauser and artist Michel Becker, began in 1993 with the release of a riddle-filled book. Players deciphered intricate puzzles to find a hidden token that leads to a prized replica owl crafted from three kilograms of gold and seven kilograms of silver, adorned with diamond accents.

The treasure hunt attracted over 200,000 avid participants, known as 'owlers,' from France and beyond. Participants and media marked the occasion as a bittersweet end to a remarkable chapter in treasure hunting history, one that drew people into a shared obsession and forged numerous friendships along the journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

