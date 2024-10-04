Young Chess Prodigy Meets Chief Minister: A Strategic Encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in a chess match with five-year-old prodigy Kushagra Agrawal, the youngest player in India to possess a FIDE rating. The encounter also involved a discussion of chess strategies and the young player's journey in the sport.

Kushagra, who will soon celebrate his sixth birthday, came to the Gorakhnath temple seeking blessings from the chief minister. Despite his young age, he boasts a Rapid FIDE rating of 1428 and has participated in international tournaments.

During their meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath assured Kushagra of the Uttar Pradesh government's support to help him grow as a chess player. The chief minister expressed his belief in the young player's potential to bring pride to Gorakhpur and beyond.

