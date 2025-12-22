Left Menu

India's Love Affair with Instamart: A 2025 Shopping Odyssey

Instamart's 2025 annual order analysis revealed significant purchasing trends, with Tier-II cities like Rajkot and Ludhiana experiencing rapid growth in quick-commerce activities. The report highlighted unique spending behaviors, such as a Hyderabadi spending Rs 4.3 lakh on iPhones. Swiggy reported continued losses, despite the burgeoning market activity.

The report highlights unique spending habits including a Hyderabadi spending Rs 4.3 lakh on iPhones, indicating the platform's varied user base and regional preferences.

Despite burgeoning market activities, Swiggy, Instamart's parent company, reported increased losses in its quick commerce segment, noting a net loss of Rs 1,092 crore, attributed to escalating advertising expenses and ongoing operational losses.

