India's Love Affair with Instamart: A 2025 Shopping Odyssey

Instamart's 2025 annual order analysis sheds light on consumer purchasing trends across its platform, revealing significant growth in the burgeoning quick-commerce market, especially in Tier-II cities like Rajkot and Ludhiana.

The report highlights unique spending habits including a Hyderabadi spending Rs 4.3 lakh on iPhones, indicating the platform's varied user base and regional preferences.

Despite burgeoning market activities, Swiggy, Instamart's parent company, reported increased losses in its quick commerce segment, noting a net loss of Rs 1,092 crore, attributed to escalating advertising expenses and ongoing operational losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)