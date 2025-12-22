Left Menu

Doctor-Patient Conflict Sparks Protests at IGMC

An alleged assault on a patient by a doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College resulted in protests after a video of the incident went viral. Hospital authorities have initiated action against the doctor, and a police complaint has been filed. The victim claims misconduct while protests call for strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An incident involving a doctor allegedly assaulting a patient at the Indira Gandhi Medical College has stirred significant unrest. The altercation, captured on video, shows the doctor punching the patient on a hospital bed, leading to a nose injury. As the footage gained traction on social media, protests erupted outside hospital premises demanding accountability.

Rahul Rao, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, confirmed the initiation of action against the accused doctor. A detailed report is awaited before further steps are taken. Meanwhile, the victim has filed a police complaint, and an FIR is lodged against the doctor.

The patient, hailing from Nerwa, Shimla district, visited the hospital for an endoscopy. He claims the doctor started misbehaving, provoking him to demand respect, which escalated to the assault. Contrarily, the doctor alleges the patient was at fault. The incident has intensified demands from the community for stringent measures against the doctor.

