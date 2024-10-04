Left Menu

Celebrating the Moon's Journey: Guwahati to Host India International Science Festival

A giant replica of the moon will be installed in Guwahati to celebrate the Chandrayaan mission's success. The installation coincides with the India International Science Festival, aiming to promote India's leadership in science, technology, and manufacturing. Global participants will discuss inclusive development and innovations shaping future economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:15 IST
Celebrating the Moon's Journey: Guwahati to Host India International Science Festival
  • Country:
  • India

A colossal 10-metre high replica of the moon is set to be unveiled in Guwahati, celebrating the achievements of the Chandrayaan mission as the city prepares to host the India International Science Festival (IISF) starting November 30.

The detailed 1:50,00,000 scale model of the moon will be the centerpiece during the four-day event at IIT-Guwahati. Organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology alongside Vijnana Bharati, the festival intends to spotlight India's scientific advancements.

The moon model, crafted by British artist Luke Jerram, measures seven metres in diameter and features high-resolution NASA imagery representing the lunar surface. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the festival's role in promoting inclusive development and the Northeast's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024