Celebrating the Moon's Journey: Guwahati to Host India International Science Festival

A colossal 10-metre high replica of the moon is set to be unveiled in Guwahati, celebrating the achievements of the Chandrayaan mission as the city prepares to host the India International Science Festival (IISF) starting November 30.

The detailed 1:50,00,000 scale model of the moon will be the centerpiece during the four-day event at IIT-Guwahati. Organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology alongside Vijnana Bharati, the festival intends to spotlight India's scientific advancements.

The moon model, crafted by British artist Luke Jerram, measures seven metres in diameter and features high-resolution NASA imagery representing the lunar surface. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the festival's role in promoting inclusive development and the Northeast's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)