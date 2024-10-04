P. Susheela and Mu. Metha Honored with Prestigious Tamil Nadu Awards

Celebrated playback singer P. Susheela and acclaimed poet Mu. Metha were honored by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with the esteemed 'Kalaignar Memorial Kalaithurai Vithakar Viruthu for 2023' on Friday, acknowledging their vast contributions to the film industry and Tamil literature.

This award, established in memory of the late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, was presented during an event that also saw Chief Minister Stalin sharing a memorable moment, joining P. Susheela in song. P. Susheela, renowned for her impeccable pronunciation and versatility, holds a Guinness World Record for singing in the most Indian languages and has won five National Awards.

Apart from state awards from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Susheela has also been honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2008. Poet Mu. Metha, a respected Tamil professor, has previously received the Tamil Sahitya Academy Award and is known for his extensive contributions to Tamil films and literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)