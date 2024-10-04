Left Menu

P. Susheela and Mu. Metha Honored with Prestigious Tamil Nadu Awards

Legendary singer P. Susheela and eminent poet Mu. Metha received the prestigious Kalaignar Memorial Kalaithurai Vithakar Viruthu from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, recognizing their enduring contributions to the arts. The awards ceremony celebrated their lifetime achievements in music and Tamil literature, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:30 IST
P. Susheela and Mu. Metha Honored with Prestigious Tamil Nadu Awards
P. Susheela, M.K Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated playback singer P. Susheela and acclaimed poet Mu. Metha were honored by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with the esteemed 'Kalaignar Memorial Kalaithurai Vithakar Viruthu for 2023' on Friday, acknowledging their vast contributions to the film industry and Tamil literature.

This award, established in memory of the late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, was presented during an event that also saw Chief Minister Stalin sharing a memorable moment, joining P. Susheela in song. P. Susheela, renowned for her impeccable pronunciation and versatility, holds a Guinness World Record for singing in the most Indian languages and has won five National Awards.

Apart from state awards from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Susheela has also been honored with the Padma Bhushan in 2008. Poet Mu. Metha, a respected Tamil professor, has previously received the Tamil Sahitya Academy Award and is known for his extensive contributions to Tamil films and literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024