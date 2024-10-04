Reconstructing Heritage: Rao Surajmal Hada's Cenotaph Revival

In a significant development, the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Rao Surajmal Hada's demolished cenotaph was laid on Friday. The historic monument's destruction for a greenfield airport had ignited protest from the Rajput community in Bundi.

A meeting on Thursday, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saw notable figures such as Ijyaraj Singh and representatives from the Rajput community reaching a consensus to rebuild the 600-year-old monument. The agreement included officials from the Kota Development Authority and the Airport Authority of India.

The decision, supported by Rajasthan's Chief Minister, highlights the importance of preserving cultural heritage. The Kota district administration also announced a dedicated committee to oversee the reconstruction process, ensuring sensitivity to public sentiments and historical value.

