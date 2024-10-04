Billie Eilish's Mom Denies Nepotism Claims: The Reality Behind Their Fame

Billie Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird, has dismissed any notion that her daughter's rise to stardom is a product of nepotism. Speaking to E! News, Baird—who shares son Finneas with husband Patrick O'Connell—asserted that their children's success can't be attributed to their own careers in the entertainment industry.

'When the term 'nepo baby' was attached to Billie, it felt misplaced,' she remarked, recounting how she secured a 'Friends' episode role out of financial necessity, not privilege. She described herself and O'Connell, both of whom have worked in popular productions like 'Iron Man' and 'The West Wing,' as 'working-class actors.'

They 'eked out a meager living' which, Baird notes, allowed them to spend more time with their children. Unlike the household names Billie and Finneas have become, their parents never experienced the same level of fame. In Hollywood, Baird remarked, an industry thrives with creative individuals living fulfilling lives while struggling outside the limelight.

'Stepping onstage in front of thousands is only a fraction of their life,' she explained. 'The familial bonds formed at the dinner table help keep them grounded.' Emphasizing their humanity, Baird reflected on the pressures of modern celebrity life and parenting in the public eye.

(With inputs from agencies.)