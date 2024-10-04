Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Takes on Divine Challenge in 'Rajaram'

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is preparing himself for what is perhaps the most challenging role of his career, depicting Lord Ram in the upcoming film 'Rajaram'. The film's first look was revealed at a press event in Mumbai on Friday, presenting Khesari as Lord Ram, a character he describes as 'the most important role' of his life.

In an interview with ANI, Khesari elaborated on the gravity of portraying such a revered character, saying, 'There can be no bigger role in my life than this. Every person, after coming to this earth, wants to be seen as divine. So, playing the role of 'Maryada Purushottam' (the ideal man) is a huge responsibility.' Reflecting on the film, he added, 'While the world sees me as Ram in this story, I'm not ready to believe that myself. I am an artist—don't make me Ram. But the world says, 'You are our Ram.'

Beyond Lord Ram, 'Rajaram' delves into the struggles faced by anyone expected to become god-like. 'After playing this character, I realized that becoming a god is not an easy task,' Khesari noted. The film also stars Arya Babbar, Rahul Sharma, and Sonika Gowda and was shot on location in Ayodhya.

Produced by Technician Film Factory under the supervision of producers Parag Patil and R.R. Prince, the event also showcased the film's first song, 'Chumma Chumma,' which is set to release on October 9 on Saregama Hum Bhojpuri's YouTube channel and various streaming platforms.

The screenplay for 'Rajaram' is penned by Arvind Tiwari, with cinematography helmed by R.R. Prince and music composed by Krishna Bedardi. It features a large ensemble cast, including Bhojpuri cinema stars K.K. Goswami, Vinod Mishra, and others. The official release date for 'Rajaram' is yet to be confirmed.

