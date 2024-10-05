Garth Brooks Faces Rape and Assault Allegations Amid Legal Battle

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is embroiled in a legal battle, following allegations of rape and sexual assault by a hair and makeup artist identified only as Jane Roe. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, encompassing claims from 2017 to 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the accuser alleged that Brooks raped her in 2019 while in Los Angeles for an event, appeared naked in front of her, and sent explicit messages. Brooks, known for his chart-topping hits including "Friends in Low Places," has categorically denied the accusations, referring to them as attempts at extortion.

In his defense, Brooks stated that he had filed a prior complaint in Mississippi to address what he considered extortion and defamation of character. He maintains his innocence, expressing trust in the judicial system and distancing himself from the alleged actions. The plaintiff, meanwhile, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with a jury trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)