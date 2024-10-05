Left Menu

Garth Brooks Faces Rape and Assault Allegations Amid Legal Battle

Garth Brooks has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a lawsuit by an unnamed hair and makeup artist. The accusations include incidents from 2017 to 2020, with Brooks denying all claims and calling them extortion attempts. The plaintiff seeks a jury trial and damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:54 IST
Garth Brooks Faces Rape and Assault Allegations Amid Legal Battle

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is embroiled in a legal battle, following allegations of rape and sexual assault by a hair and makeup artist identified only as Jane Roe. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, encompassing claims from 2017 to 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the accuser alleged that Brooks raped her in 2019 while in Los Angeles for an event, appeared naked in front of her, and sent explicit messages. Brooks, known for his chart-topping hits including "Friends in Low Places," has categorically denied the accusations, referring to them as attempts at extortion.

In his defense, Brooks stated that he had filed a prior complaint in Mississippi to address what he considered extortion and defamation of character. He maintains his innocence, expressing trust in the judicial system and distancing himself from the alleged actions. The plaintiff, meanwhile, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with a jury trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024