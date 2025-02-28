Crackdown on Illegal Demands: Manipur's Battle Against Extortion

Manipur's Superintendent of Police in Kangpokpi district has issued a firm directive to police personnel, advising them against succumbing to monetary demands made by illegal organizations. This move comes in response to reports indicating that some armed factions have been extorting money from law enforcement officers in the area.

The notice, issued by Kangpokpi SP Manoj Prabhakar, underscores the gravity of the situation, urging police officers to report any such threats to the SP's office immediately. The directive aims to counter the growing menace of illegal taxes and donations being collected under the guise of conflict by these armed groups.

Over 50 militants have been apprehended in the past two months for their involvement in these extortion activities. In an effort to clamp down on this illegal practice, the Manipur government had earlier formed a dedicated anti-extortion cell. This specialized unit includes state police, central armed forces, and the army, tasked with creating a robust response mechanism to tackle extortion and safeguard public safety.

