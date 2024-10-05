Left Menu

Global Stage: Bridging Cultures and Celebrating Legends

A cultural exchange between Japanese and London theatres highlights global cooperation. Country singer Garth Brooks faces a lawsuit for alleged rape. A doctor pleads guilty in the case of actor Matthew Perry's death. George Harrison's guitar from early Beatles days to be auctioned, and Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a cultural exchange, a London theatre collaborates with Osaka's esteemed playhouse to demonstrate that artistic differences are merely superficial. This cooperation is part of a broader, global trend among theatres aiming to amplify their impact through international partnerships, initiated in 2019.

Country music icon Garth Brooks faces serious allegations of rape from an unnamed makeup artist in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. The lawsuit claims the incidents occurred during Brooks' 2019 event preparation. Brooks has denied these accusations.

An electric guitar used by George Harrison during the Beatles' early days could fetch over $800,000 at an upcoming auction. Meanwhile, in a show of political support, Bruce Springsteen joins other celebrities in endorsing Kamala Harris for the U.S. November 5 presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

