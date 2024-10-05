Bengal Jail Inmates to Savor Festive Flavors During Durga Puja
West Bengal correctional homes are introducing special Bengali cuisines, such as mutton biryani and basanti pulao, for inmates during Durga Puja. The initiative aims to ensure that prisoners feel included in the festivities, with non-vegetarian options available upon request to respect religious sentiments.
Correctional homes in West Bengal are set to enhance the festive experience for inmates by serving a variety of Bengali cuisines during Durga Puja, according to officials.
The special menu, available from Sasthi to Dashami, includes traditional dishes like 'macher matha diye pui shak' and mutton biryani, aiming to bring joy and sense of inclusion to prisoners.
Inmates involved in preparing the meals will offer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, catering to various religious sentiments, while marking a positive step towards reform.
