Left Menu

Bengal Jail Inmates to Savor Festive Flavors During Durga Puja

West Bengal correctional homes are introducing special Bengali cuisines, such as mutton biryani and basanti pulao, for inmates during Durga Puja. The initiative aims to ensure that prisoners feel included in the festivities, with non-vegetarian options available upon request to respect religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:19 IST
Bengal Jail Inmates to Savor Festive Flavors During Durga Puja
  • Country:
  • India

Correctional homes in West Bengal are set to enhance the festive experience for inmates by serving a variety of Bengali cuisines during Durga Puja, according to officials.

The special menu, available from Sasthi to Dashami, includes traditional dishes like 'macher matha diye pui shak' and mutton biryani, aiming to bring joy and sense of inclusion to prisoners.

Inmates involved in preparing the meals will offer both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, catering to various religious sentiments, while marking a positive step towards reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024