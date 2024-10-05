Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Shivaji's Legacy Reaffirmed by Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Kolhapur, emphasized Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's timeless message that a nation belongs to its entire populace. By highlighting Shivaji's inclusive vision, Gandhi aimed to reinforce a sense of unity and belonging among the people, celebrating India's diverse culture and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:54 IST
Unity in Diversity: Shivaji's Legacy Reaffirmed by Rahul Gandhi
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Kolhapur brought forth the enduring message of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing national unity. Gandhi spotlighted Shivaji's vision, which posited that the nation belongs to everyone.

This message served as a reminder of India's rich diversity and cultural integration.

Through his speech, Gandhi aimed to revive the Maharaj's inclusive principles, urging people to embrace the shared heritage of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024