Unity in Diversity: Shivaji's Legacy Reaffirmed by Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Kolhapur brought forth the enduring message of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing national unity. Gandhi spotlighted Shivaji's vision, which posited that the nation belongs to everyone.

This message served as a reminder of India's rich diversity and cultural integration.

Through his speech, Gandhi aimed to revive the Maharaj's inclusive principles, urging people to embrace the shared heritage of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)