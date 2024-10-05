Rains Dampen Spirits of Idol Makers in Guwahati

Sculptors in Guwahati, Assam's largest city, including veteran Ratan Paul, are facing an unusual challenge this year—prolonged rainfall is hampering the creation of Durga Puja idols. With nearly 50 years of experience, Paul has never seen such persistent rains before the festival.

Paul's workshop is bustling with activity as they race to meet their orders, resorting to firewood, coal, and LPG burners to dry the meticulously crafted clay idols. His son, Kanchan, is also part of the team, expressing concern over the unfinished sculptures and the shifting deadlines.

Despite the obstacles, the craftsmanship continues in anticipation of drier days ahead. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecast suggests more rain, adding pressure to these artisans committed to delivering by the auspicious Panchami day.

