Left Menu

Rains Dampen Spirits of Idol Makers in Guwahati

Sculptors in Guwahati, including veteran Ratan Paul, face unprecedented challenges due to prolonged rains. Idol-makers are finding it difficult to complete Durga Puja idols on time, employing firewood and LPG burners to dry the statues in their smoke-laden workshops as they hope for drier weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:19 IST
Rains Dampen Spirits of Idol Makers in Guwahati
workshop
  • Country:
  • India

Sculptors in Guwahati, Assam's largest city, including veteran Ratan Paul, are facing an unusual challenge this year—prolonged rainfall is hampering the creation of Durga Puja idols. With nearly 50 years of experience, Paul has never seen such persistent rains before the festival.

Paul's workshop is bustling with activity as they race to meet their orders, resorting to firewood, coal, and LPG burners to dry the meticulously crafted clay idols. His son, Kanchan, is also part of the team, expressing concern over the unfinished sculptures and the shifting deadlines.

Despite the obstacles, the craftsmanship continues in anticipation of drier days ahead. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecast suggests more rain, adding pressure to these artisans committed to delivering by the auspicious Panchami day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024