Wayanad Literature Festival: Reviving Culture and Spirit Amidst Nature

The Wayanad Literature Festival, India's foremost rural literary event, is slated for December 27 to 29 in Mananthavady. This annual gathering aims to spotlight famous writers, filmmakers, and cultural icons worldwide.

This year's edition will feature luminaries such as Booker Prize-winner Arundhati Roy and former Supreme Court Justice J Chelameswar. Participants will discuss pressing issues, including climate change, following recent local calamities.

An array of cultural attractions, including film festivals, art exhibitions, and master classes, aim to restore Wayanad's tourism vitality and underscore its resilience and beauty.

