Wayanad Literature Festival: Reviving Culture and Spirit Amidst Nature
The Wayanad Literature Festival, a major rural literary event, will take place in Mananthavady, India, from December 27-29. The festival will feature prominent figures in literature, culture, and academia. Highlights include discussions on climate change and a focus on revitalizing the local economy and tourism.
The Wayanad Literature Festival, India's foremost rural literary event, is slated for December 27 to 29 in Mananthavady. This annual gathering aims to spotlight famous writers, filmmakers, and cultural icons worldwide.
This year's edition will feature luminaries such as Booker Prize-winner Arundhati Roy and former Supreme Court Justice J Chelameswar. Participants will discuss pressing issues, including climate change, following recent local calamities.
An array of cultural attractions, including film festivals, art exhibitions, and master classes, aim to restore Wayanad's tourism vitality and underscore its resilience and beauty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
