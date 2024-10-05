Left Menu

Wayanad Literature Festival: Reviving Culture and Spirit Amidst Nature

The Wayanad Literature Festival, a major rural literary event, will take place in Mananthavady, India, from December 27-29. The festival will feature prominent figures in literature, culture, and academia. Highlights include discussions on climate change and a focus on revitalizing the local economy and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:55 IST
Wayanad Literature Festival: Reviving Culture and Spirit Amidst Nature
  • Country:
  • India

The Wayanad Literature Festival, India's foremost rural literary event, is slated for December 27 to 29 in Mananthavady. This annual gathering aims to spotlight famous writers, filmmakers, and cultural icons worldwide.

This year's edition will feature luminaries such as Booker Prize-winner Arundhati Roy and former Supreme Court Justice J Chelameswar. Participants will discuss pressing issues, including climate change, following recent local calamities.

An array of cultural attractions, including film festivals, art exhibitions, and master classes, aim to restore Wayanad's tourism vitality and underscore its resilience and beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024