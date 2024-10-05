PM Modi Celebrates Banjara Heritage in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Banjara culture during a visit to Washim, Maharashtra, on Saturday by playing the 'nangara', a traditional drum integral to the community's heritage.

Arriving in Washim after landing at Nanded airport, Modi paid homage at the Jagdamba Mata temple and the memorials of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj, significant figures in the Banjara community.

While inaugurating the Banjara Virasat Museum, featuring 13 galleries of community history, Modi affirmed the government's commitment to promoting this vibrant culture on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)