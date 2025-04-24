Global Markets Waver Amid Trade and Tariff Uncertainty

On Thursday, global markets saw fluctuations as investors grappled with inconsistent signals from the Trump administration regarding tariffs and Federal Reserve leadership. The dollar's recent rebound lost steam amid these uncertainties.

President Trump recently criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell, only to later retract calls for his resignation. Meanwhile, speculation continues surrounding possible tariff reductions on Chinese imports, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified no unilateral actions are planned.

Financial markets remain unstable, with notable movements in futures and shares across different regions. Analysts maintain that the evolving trade landscape contributes to heightened market volatility, as core economic policies undergo potential transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)