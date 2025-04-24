Manipur Militant Crackdown: Trio Nabbed in Imphal East

In a determined crackdown on insurgency, police in Manipur's Imphal East district successfully arrested three militants in separate operations this week.

Among those apprehended was Loushambam Sundar Singh, alias Bungbung, a 34-year-old active participant of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, captured in Nongpok Sanjenbam. Singh has been allegedly involved in the extortion of local businesses.

Two other militants, one from the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup and another affiliated with PREPAK, were also detained. The authorities confiscated a large cache of weapons, underscoring the persistent threat of militancy in the region.

