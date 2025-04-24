AIIMS Raipur Pioneers First Swap Kidney Transplant, Advancing State Healthcare

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has successfully conducted its first Swap Kidney Transplant, a significant procedure also known as Kidney Paired Transplant (KPT), according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This marks AIIMS Raipur as a leader among newer AIIMS and the first government hospital in Chhattisgarh to achieve this complex life-saving feat.

The Ministry highlighted that this success underscores AIIMS Raipur's dedication to elevating healthcare and offering innovative solutions for patients with end-stage kidney disease. Swap Kidney Transplants are estimated to boost transplant numbers by 15 percent. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has advocated state-wide adoption of Swap donor transplantation to expand donor possibilities.

NOTTO plans to establish a 'uniform one nation one swap transplant programme' to streamline transplants nationwide through donor exchanges. In AIIMS Raipur's precedent-setting case, two male ESRD patients from Bilaspur, advised for transplantation, found successful solutions through swap donations from their incompatible but willing wives, resulting in blood group compatibility. The March 15 surgery saw all four participants recovering under careful monitoring in the Transplant ICU.

This achievement highlights AIIMS Raipur's expanding expertise in advanced medical practices and its pledge to address chronic kidney disease with novel approaches. Led by Dr. Vinay Rathore and a specialized transplant team, the institute has fostered a robust renal transplant program, progressing in both living and deceased donor initiatives. With a record of high transplant success, AIIMS Raipur demonstrates clinical excellence and commitment to outstanding patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)