Karnataka CM Condemns Deadly Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Strong Measures
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bharat Bhushan in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He condemned the attack, termed it 'inhuman', and pledged support to the central government's countermeasures. The tragic incident led to decisive actions against cross-border terrorism and changes to diplomatic relations with Pakistan.
In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has offered his condolences to the family of Bharat Bhushan, a victim of the incident.
Siddaramaiah strongly denounced the attack as 'inhuman' and vowed to support the central government's efforts to eradicate terrorism from India.
The attack, which claimed the lives of several Indian and Nepali citizens, has prompted India to adopt stringent countermeasures against Pakistan, including diplomatic and military actions.
