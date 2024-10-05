Left Menu

Valor of the Armed Forces Unveiled: A Glimpse into India's Military Might

The exhibition in Raipur, inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, showcases the valor and discipline of the Indian Armed Forces. Visitors witness cutting-edge military equipment and thrilling displays. The event promotes careers in the army through the Agnipath scheme, with increasing local youth involvement against Naxalism.

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a military exhibition in Raipur, highlighting the valor of the armed forces to ignite patriotism in citizens. Held at the Science College ground, the exhibition garnered substantial public interest, with Sai commending the globally respected discipline and efficiency of the Indian Army.

The exhibition underscored the army's essential role in national defense, in maintaining internal security, and in providing assistance during disasters. Cutting-edge military equipment such as the Bhishma T-90 tank and BMPs were on display, along with thrilling activities like para jumping, Khukuri dancing, and horse riding.

Emphasizing career opportunities in the armed forces, Sai endorsed the Agnipath scheme. He praised security forces for recent successes against Naxalism in Bastar, with local youth increasingly joining the fight. Brigadier Aman Anand provided an overview of the military assets on display, including the T-90 Bhishma tank, a key highlight. Due to significant turnout, the exhibition will extend an additional day, concluding on October 7.

