Inauguration of 'Satark Park': Honoring India's Unsung Military Intelligence Heroes

The 'Satark Park', dedicated to India's military intelligence operatives, has been opened in Pune, Maharashtra, to honor fallen heroes. The park displays busts of 40 personnel who sacrificed their lives, with each accompanied by a description of their valor. The park also features symbolic sculptures and is a collaboration between RSIIL and MINTSD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-10-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 08:44 IST
'Satark Park', India's first memorial dedicated to military intelligence operatives, opened in Pune to commemorate the valor of unsung heroes. Officials and families attended, honoring 40 personnel who sacrificed their lives. The park symbolizes the spirit of service and inspiration for future generations.

Inaugurated by Lieutenant General Pradeep Kumar Chahal, the park features busts with details of heroic acts, bringing previously untold stories of valor into the public eye. Located in Pune Cantonment's Wanwadi area, the park was developed by Roadways Solutions India Infra Ltd in association with the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot.

Officials emphasized the inspiring motto 'Sada Satark' of the Military Intelligence Corps. The park ensures the legacy of intelligence operatives extends beyond books, instilling a sense of pride and historical consciousness. The project reflects a longstanding collaboration with the Indian Army, highlighting the sacrifices made primarily in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

