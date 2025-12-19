A Breakfast to Remember: Honoring the Unsung Heroes of Shillong

On Friday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma sat down for breakfast with sanitation workers in Shillong, acknowledging their crucial yet frequently overlooked role in maintaining the city's cleanliness.

Sangma's visit to the yard of the Shillong Municipal Board, where he shared 'puri-sabji' and tea with the staff, was described as a meaningful close to the year. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the labor that goes unnoticed yet is vital to civic life.

The Chief Minister recalled an evening when he witnessed workers continuing their jobs late into the night, highlighting their dedication. With this breakfast, Sangma hopes to inspire more appreciation and respect for these workers, advocating for societal gratitude towards their indispensable service.